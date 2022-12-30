Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.12

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.12 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.21). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 16.55 ($0.20), with a volume of 8,985,322 shares traded.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Trading Up 6.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.40. The firm has a market cap of £52.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighboring wind farm to power production facilities.

