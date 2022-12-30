Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 18848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canyon Creek Food Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Get Canyon Creek Food alerts:

Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.08 million for the quarter.

About Canyon Creek Food

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. The company provides fresh soups and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments comprising restaurants and institutions. Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd.

Featured Stories

