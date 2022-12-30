Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 204 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.7% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

