Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 572 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 53,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 367,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 69,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 27.5% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 63,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $43.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.