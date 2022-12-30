Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys New Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 46.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,535 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 298.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.