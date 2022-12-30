Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

INTC opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

