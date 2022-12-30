Cardinal Capital Management Buys 415 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Forward Air worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forward Air

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $105.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

