Cardinal Capital Management Cuts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 740.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
