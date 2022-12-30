Cardinal Capital Management Cuts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 740.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

