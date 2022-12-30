Cardinal Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Shell by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

SHEL stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.