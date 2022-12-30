Cardinal Capital Management Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $709,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 83.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $256.90 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.62 and a 200 day moving average of $242.49. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.