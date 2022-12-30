Cardinal Capital Management Grows Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Synaptics by 48.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 48.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after buying an additional 83,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SYNA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $1,216,502.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,487 shares of company stock worth $6,513,733. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $95.07 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.13 and a twelve month high of $294.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average is $111.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

