Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,940 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

