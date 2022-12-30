Cardinal Capital Management Has $6.05 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 15,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 55,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $235.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.65.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

