Cardinal Capital Management Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $221.97 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

