Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.67.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $398.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

