Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 527 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 21.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 53.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ziff Davis by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ziff Davis by 20.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.09. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $114.43.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

