Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 678 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $68.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.