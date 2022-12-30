Cardinal Capital Management Sells 3,150 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Biogen comprises about 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Shares of BIIB opened at $276.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.20. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

