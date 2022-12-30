CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $20.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,750.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,273,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after acquiring an additional 442,953 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after acquiring an additional 548,150 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 152,896 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

