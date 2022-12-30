Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NOW traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.06. 3,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.73 and its 200-day moving average is $425.36. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $663.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.19.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.