Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.56. The stock had a trading volume of 519,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.