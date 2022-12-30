Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 317,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,959,000 after buying an additional 314,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.94. 1,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,747. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

