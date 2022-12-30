Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.9% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.42. 848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,334. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

