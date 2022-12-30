Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $16,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.06. The company had a trading volume of 36,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,376. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average of $139.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

