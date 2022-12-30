Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IUSV traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,560. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

