Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

CARV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 4,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

