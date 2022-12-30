Ceiba Energy Services (CVE:CEB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Ceiba Energy Services Inc. (CVE:CEB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Ceiba Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
Ceiba Energy Services Trading Up ∞
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.
About Ceiba Energy Services
Ceiba Energy Services Inc, formerly Cancen Oil Canada Inc, provides specialized services to companies involved in the exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The Company operates through the segment of acquisition and development of oilfield service assets to perform services that include oil emulsion treatment, terminaling, storage and marketing of crude oil, and processing and disposal of produced water and waste fluids.
