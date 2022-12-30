Celer Network (CELR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.48 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $65.92 million and $3.48 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.41 or 0.05449073 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00462752 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,882.52 or 0.29613659 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

