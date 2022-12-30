Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. 9,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 250,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $824.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 867.35% and a net margin of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.