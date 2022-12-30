Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. 9,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 250,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Cellebrite DI Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $824.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.
Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 867.35% and a net margin of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
