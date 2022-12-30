Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 32.0% in December

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 2.6 %

CLLNY stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. 71,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,404. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $30.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLLNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($61.70) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €54.00 ($57.45) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

