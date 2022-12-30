CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Up 290.5% in December

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 290.5% from the November 30th total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFIV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,153. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 392.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

