Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 51,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $1,598,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.4% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.73. 4,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,193. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.00. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $263.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

