Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.2% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.36. 12,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,107. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $63.39.

