Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $218,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

SCHW traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,565. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

