Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in NovoCure by 81.8% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NovoCure by 10.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after acquiring an additional 218,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 38.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in NovoCure by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 113,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.92. 246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,240. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $90.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. Analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

