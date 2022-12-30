Chiliz One Day Volume Reaches $67.08 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $615.79 million and approximately $67.08 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,378,244 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

