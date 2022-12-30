China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Up 218.9% in December

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 218.9% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.53. 38,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,204. China Shenhua Energy has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

