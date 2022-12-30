City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

City Developments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CDEVY stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. City Developments has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

