City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
City Developments Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CDEVY stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. City Developments has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $6.79.
City Developments Company Profile
