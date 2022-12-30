CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Trading Down 2.6%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.68. 8,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 54,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

CleanTech Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

Get CleanTech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanTech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About CleanTech Acquisition

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.