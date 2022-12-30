Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.24. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.79 million. Analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,348,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 49.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,400,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,313 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 11.9% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,473,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 476,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,288,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 828,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

