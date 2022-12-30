CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 208.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CME Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after buying an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

CME Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

