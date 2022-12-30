CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 364.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

CME Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $169.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.80. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.