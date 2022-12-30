CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the November 30th total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CohBar stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.97. CohBar has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.20. Equities analysts predict that CohBar will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

