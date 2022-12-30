Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Shares Up 35.7%

Shares of Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) rose 35.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Coloured Ties Capital Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Coloured Ties Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coloured Ties Capital Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Cadillac-Pontiac Lithium belt comprises 108 claims located southwest of Val-d'Or, Canada. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc in November 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coloured Ties Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloured Ties Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.