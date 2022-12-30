Compound Dai Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $557.57 Million (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Compound Dai token can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Compound Dai has a market capitalization of $557.57 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai’s genesis date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

