ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Boosted by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.9 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $116.39 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.