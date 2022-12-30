Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 200,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 80,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 3.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 24.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

Further Reading

