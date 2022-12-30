Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Update

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the November 30th total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Context Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Context Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,506. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Context Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 25.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

Featured Stories

