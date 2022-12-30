Continuum Finance (CTN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,076.39

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 80% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $1,076.39 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

