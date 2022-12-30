Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Partnering

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORS. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corsair Partnering by 76.1% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 708,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 306,381 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Corsair Partnering by 2.9% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Partnering Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CORS remained flat at $10.00 on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,692. Corsair Partnering has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Corsair Partnering Company Profile

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

